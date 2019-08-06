Health & Fitness

Chipotle, Sweetgreen bowls contain cancer-linked 'forever' chemicals, study reveals

A new report is drawing some big concerns about the fiber bowls used at Chipotle and Sweetgreen.

The New Food Economy says the bowls served at Chipotle and Sweetgreen are exposed to chemicals that are linked to cancer.

The New Food Economy says they tested fiber bowls from 14 locations of 8 different New York City restaurants, including Chipotle and Sweetgreen. The study says all of the samples tested contained PFAS also called "Forever Chemicals.

The chemical compound helps the bowls hold hot, wet and greasy food. But the Environmental Protection Agency says those compounds do not break down in the human body, and they can accumulate over time.

This also means the bowls are not truly compostable, the report says. As the bowls break down, the chemicals seep into the soil leading to toxic compost.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthfoodchipotlecancer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ivanka Trump tweets inaccurate info about Chicago violence, Lightfoot hits back
CFD engine removed from partially collapsed parking garage
Lucky French bulldog survives 6-story plunge
National Night Out events aim to bring police, communities together
2 injured after car crashed into creek in Rosemont, police say
Artist dreams up 'A New Yorker's Guide to Chicago'
New free orchestral training program available in East Garfield Park
Show More
Cook County Jail inmates compete in international chess tournament
Police find alligator, guns, drugs in Albany Park raid
Toni Morrison, author of 'Beloved' and 'Home,' dies at age 88
Burglar steals cash from Gary KFC
FBI says Gilroy shooter had 'target list,' family releases statement
More TOP STORIES News