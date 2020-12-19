Advocate Condell Medical Center to resume vaccinations after temporary pause due to COVID-19 vaccine side effects

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=8715353" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sanjay Gupta takes a look at some of the side effects of COVID-19 vaccines.

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville will resume COVID-19 vaccinations Sunday after temporarily pausing Friday night following reports of reactions to the shot from some healthcare workers.Four employees experienced adverse reactions - including tingling and elevated heart rate - shortly after vaccination, according to a statement from Advocate Aurora Health."These four team members represent fewer than 0.15% of the approximately 3,000 who have so far received vaccinations across Advocate Aurora Health. At this time, we can share three team members are home and doing well, and one is receiving additional treatment," Advocate Aurora Health said in a statement Friday.Advocate officials announced Saturday afternoon that the Libertyville location will resume vaccinations as of Sunday."Team member safety guides our decision making, and our review confirmed the quality of the vaccine batch and our protocols for distributing the vaccine. We proactively notified the CDC, state and local health departments of the situation, and they concurred with our plans to resume vaccinations," according to a statement for Advocat Aurora Heath on Saturday.They said one of the four cases appears to be a severe allergic reaction. They added that the employee is doing well and has been discharged after being monitored overnight.The three other workers are said to be doing well at home.While reactions are an expected side effect, Advocate said the pause was to allow them time to better understand what may have caused the reactions."Out of an abundance of caution, we have increased our post-vaccine evaluation period to 30 minutes for all individuals across all our sites, which exceeds CDC/ACIP recommendations," officials said. "While the vaccine is not mandatory for our team members, we continue to encourage our team members to get it as we believe in its safety and effectiveness in preventing COVID-19 and helping to bring an end to this pandemic."Vaccinations at the eight other Advocate Aurora Health locations in Illinois as well as the three locations in Wisconsin are continuing with no delay, according to the statement.