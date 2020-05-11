coronavirus chicago

Cook County correctional officer Antoine Jones dies of apparent COVID-19 complications, sheriff's office says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Cook County correctional officer has died of apparent COVID-19-related complications, the sheriff's office announced Sunday.

Officer Antoine Jones, 51, died Sunday after being diagnosed with coronavirus in late March, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The Cook County medical examiner is still determining an official cause of death, officials said.

"His passing is a shock to us all," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

Jones had been with the sheriff's office since 2002. He leaves behind a wife and five adult children, the sheriff's office said.

"The Sheriff's Office considers his death to be in the line of duty and will be strongly advocating that his family receive all the benefits that designation affords," the spokesperson said.

The office called correctional staff, like Jones, the "unseen heroes in the fight against this global pandemic, bravely working to keep their fellow colleagues, detainees, and the public safe from COVID-19."

Officer Jones is the third reported Cook County correctional officer to die of COVID-19 related symptoms, the sheriff's office said.

As of Sunday, 89 correctional officers at the jail are positive for the virus, in addition to 32 other sheriff's office employees, officials said. Another 275 employees who previously tested positive have since returned to work.

Seven detainees who tested positive for COVID-19 at the jail have died, the sheriff's office said. 236 detainees are currently positive for the virus, with six being treated at local hospitals.
