Cook County correctional officer Antoine Jones dies of COVID-19 complications, sheriff's office says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Cook County correctional officer has died of COVID-19-related complications, the sheriff's office announced Sunday.

Officer Antoine Jones, 51, died Sunday after being diagnosed with coronavirus in late March, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

"His passing is a shock to us all," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

Jones had been with the sheriff's office since 2002. He leaves behind a wife and five adult children, the sheriff's office said.

Coronavirus: What to know about Illinois' 50,355 COVID-19 cases, Chicago impact

"The Sheriff's Office considers his death to be in the line of duty and will be strongly advocating that his family receive all the benefits that designation affords," the spokesperson said.

The office called correctional staff, like Jones, the "unseen heroes in the fight against this global pandemic, bravely working to keep their fellow colleagues, detainees, and the public safe from COVID-19."

Officer Jones is the second reported Cook County correctional officer to die of COVID-19 related symptoms.

So far, more than 700 Cook County Jail detainees and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 cases and six detainees have died from the virus.
