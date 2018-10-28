HEALTH & FITNESS

Cook County opens new outpatient facility

A new state-of-the-art Cook County Health outpatient facility is located near Stroger Hospital.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A new $120 million out-patient facility at Stroger Hospital will open Monday in Chicago.

The state-of-the-art Cook County Health building is located on the West Polk Street campus. The 9-story, 282,000-square-foot space took nearly two years to construct.

The facility will offer clinical services including dental, oncology and adult medicine, but will also allow for the expansion and increase of patients at established hospital clinics like in the area of ophthalmology.

"We're offering some new tech .. it's all new, state-of-the-art stuff and these patients deserve it," said Department Chair Dr. Tom Patriamakos.

The facility replaces the outdated - and now demolished -- Fantus Clinic, which first opened in 1959.

Dr. Jay Shannon, the CEO of Cook County Health, added: "While the care was excellent and the respect of the staff toward our patients never flagged, it was a sorry old place."

The building also includes a training and education center, along with administrative offices in an effort to continue outreach to the community.

Many of those who receive their care from Cook County Hospital say new development is welcome and signals a real positive change in their care.

"Cook County has provided a health care safety net delivering quality care regardless of a patients' ability to pay," said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle of the Cook County Health system.
