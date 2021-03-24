Cook County Health releases 16K first-dose vaccine appointments

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10441717" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A former big box store in Forest Park will soon be up and running as Cook County's second largest mass vaccination site.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Health released approximately 16,000 Pfizer first-dose appointments on Wednesday at 12 p.m.The appointments will be made available for individuals eligible under Phases 1A, 1B and 1B+ in the following locations:-Triton College-South Suburban College-North Riverside Health Center-Des Plaines-Forest Park*All vaccinations are by appointment only.The Forest Park facility, originally scheduled to open on Friday, will now open a day earlier on Thursday, March 25.