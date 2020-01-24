Health & Fitness

Coronavirus outbreak: 2nd US case confirmed in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago resident is the second confirmed case of coronavirus in the United States, the CDC confirmed Friday.

The CDC said that the patient is clinically doing well and is in stable condition.

This is the second confirmed case in the United States of coronavirus, which has killed 26 and sickened more than 800 in China.

RELATED: New coronavirus kills 26, sickens 830 as China shuts down more cities

Earlier this week, health officials confirmed a man in Washington state was diagnosed with coronavirus. Officials said the man in his 30s had recently traveled to Wuhan, where health officials believe the outbreak started in a fresh food market.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
