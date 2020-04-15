Court order hasn't stopped COVID-19 spread at Cook County jail; attorneys want drastic action

Despite the Cook County jail claiming to have executed a laundry list of sanitation and testing requirements set by a federal judge, attorneys for some prisoners say dangerous violations continue and they are renewing their request for tougher action and a preliminary injunction. "Unfortunately, the evidence available since the TRO establishes that these essential steps have not worked and cannot work to abate the spread of the disease" the new filing alleges.Documents filed late yesterday in Chicago federal court cite the death of a third person and frame Cook County jail as "currently the site of the largest single-site outbreak of COVID-19 in the country."Among the possible actions being suggested by civil rights attorneys: convening a three-judge panel to hear evidence and chart a way forward."The virus is spreading rapidly in the jail since the issuance of this Court's order, and that is not surprising: People are sleeping within three feet of each other, eating and using showers in close proximity to each other, and touching the same surfaces" a new filing alleges. "These human beings are at grave risk."They say that if social distancing and other aspects of the order can't be executed, that the jail be "ordered to reduce the population of the jail until such distancing is possible." Civil rights attorneys are asking for a federal court hearing with witnesses to establish the need for more drastic action at the jail. "The Sheriff must immediately be ordered to take all possible steps to implement medically required social distancing because it is the only way to prevent a severe risk of harm."According to the filing, "Detainees continue to reside in dorms, sleeping in close proximity to others, and in cells with two people. Detainees also continue to share common areas, sinks, showers, toilets and eating areas."Attorneys are asking for court permission to access the jail, photograph the conditions and depose county correction's department officials about the action that have been undertaken to keep detainees safe.There has been no immediate response from jail officials or Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart who supervises jail operations and is named in the federal lawsuit.