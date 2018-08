Courts, addicts turn to Vivitrol to combat opioid epidemic amid aggressive marketing

As the raging opioid epidemic shows little sign of slowing up, a monthly shot is offering a new kind of treatment option.Vivitrol is the brand name of extended-release naltrexone, a once-a-month shot patients can take for up to a year.Naltrexone, or Vivitrol, works differently than other conventional drug therapies. It blocks the brain from the effects of opioids.The injection has been heavily marketed to non-medical professionals including lawmakers, judges, county jails and other criminal justice officials. That marketing started long before the current advertising that is now taking place across the Chicago area.The I-Team went inside the Will County Jail as a medical team from Family Guidance Centers, Inc. , arrived to deliver monthly shots to prisoners with a drug addiction history who were interested in trying the drug.Vivitrol is more expensive than other treatments at about $1,300 a shot, and it requires a full detox first. Advocates of Vivitrol say it's easier to maintain than daily treatments and can't be abused.Nick Castiglia, 32, told the I-Team he was addicted to heroin since he was in high school. He said at his lowest point he was revived twice with Narcan after overdosing. He had an extensive criminal history for thefts and burglaries, which he said were the result of his need to pay for his dangerous habit.Eventually Castiglia was accepted into the Kane County Drug Court program. There he began an intensive addiction treatment program, which included the monthly Vivitrol shots.The state of Illinois is dedicating millions of dollars in federal grant money to study Vivitrol based programs. Currently Will County and eight other jails are participating in a new pilot program in Illinois.Less than a year in, the state's most recent numbers show that of 279 people who started on Vivitrol 91 percent continued the shots as part of their treatment program after getting out of jail.The Assistant Secretary for Programs at the Illinois Department of Human Services said the hope is to try use intervention through the criminal justice system not only to affect their judicial outcomes but also improve addicts' long term health.The I-Team was granted special permission to recently see one of the drug court sessions in action.Judge Marmarie Kostelny said she appreciated the manufacturer of Vivitrol marketing to judges because she never would have known about it otherwise, and could not have used it as a tool in her courtroom to help people who have serious addictions.Critics said health professionals should make recommendations about medication, not those in criminal justice.They welcomed Vivitrol as an option, but warned the expectations may be too high. They want those in need to know that two other treatments, suboxone and methadone, have a long track record of effectiveness and safety. They said they worry Vivitrol will be offered at the exclusion of other medications.Judge Kostelny said in her court, medication assisted treatment is not required and Vivitrol is not the only option offered, but she's seeing notable success.Castiglia now has a full time job, and this week will be graduating from the drug court program. Earlier this month he marked a year of sobriety and feels optimistic about his future."If you do mess up, do not give up on yourself. It's a fight and you are going to have to keep fighting the rest of your life," he said.The manufacturer of Vivitrol declined a TV interview with the I-Team. In an e-mailed statement the company said Vivitrol treatment increased in the general population last year more than 25 percent, but noted that most prison addicts receive no treatment at all. The also said all drug patients should have access to treatment. The company also claimed the $1,300 cost is covered by most insurance. Alternative medications cost roughly $300 to $500 a month and are also covered by most insurance.1. Do you think about drugs a lot?2. Did you ever try to stop or cut down on your drug usage but couldn't?3. Have you ever thought you couldn't fit in or have a good time without the use of drugs?4. Do you ever use drugs because you are upset or angry at other people?5. Have you ever used a drug without knowing what it was or what it would do to you?6. Have you ever taken one drug to get over the effects of another?7. Have you ever made mistakes at a job or at school because you were using drugs?8. Does the thought of running out of drugs really scare you?9. Have you ever stolen drugs or stolen to pay for drugs?10. Have you ever been arrested or in the hospital because of your drug use?11. Have you ever overdosed on drugs?12. Has using drugs hurt your relationships with other people?