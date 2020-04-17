coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at South side meat packing plant

By Jesse Kirsch

(KGO-TV)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Multiple employees at a meat packing plant on the South Side have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement to ABC 7 Chicago, Rose Packing's parent company, OSI, confirmed that 21 employees have informed the company they have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Despite the many precautionary measures that we have taken in recent weeks, 21 of the more than 500 employees at our Major Avenue facility in Chicago have informed us that they have tested positive for COVID-19. All of these employees are under self-quarantine at home or are under medical care," the company said in a statement Friday.

The company said they activated their COVID-19 response plan, which they say aligns with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines.

"Out of an abundance of caution, and in conformance with those guidelines, we identified any other team members who may have been in close contact with these employees, and we have placed these individuals on paid leave," the company said.

According to the company's website, Rose Packing handles pork, turkey, chicken and beef products.
