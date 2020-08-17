Chicago fire academy closed due to COVID-19 outbreak, CFD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago fire academy is closed after an apparent COVID-19 outbreak impacting both students and instructors.Officials said they are working to determine the source of the outbreak at the Robert J. Quinn Fire Academy, located at 558 W. De Koven Street in the South Loop. It's not clear how long the building will be shut down.Officials have not said exactly how many people tested positive for COVID-19, but there are multiple cases. Those individuals are now in isolation and none require hospitalization. For now, the other trainees will participate in remote instruction.Fire officials said the facility where Chicago firefighters are trained will undergo a deep cleaning. A representative from a janitorial service was seen arriving at the fire academy Monday afternoon, apparently to do a site survey.Since the beginning of the pandemic, officials said there have been close to 300 cases of COVID-19 within the Chicago Fire Department. Two firefighters, Mario Araujo and Edward Singleton, have died.