HEALTH & FITNESS

Dietitians advise caution about 'bulletproof' coffee trend

EMBED </>More Videos

Dieticians advise caution about 'bulletproof' coffee trend. Watch this report from Action News Mornings on January 1, 2019.

Dietitians are offering a word of warning when it comes to 'bulletproof' coffee.

The current diet trend is a blend of butter and coconut oil in your cup of joe.

Supporters say this high-fat coffee is an energy boost.

But dietitians warn you're taking that coffee from 0 calories to almost 500.

Instead, they recommend balancing your java with fresh fruits or oatmeal for a similar energy kick.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthcoffeefoodconsumer
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
EPA cancels hearing on contaminated East Chicago site
Low carb? Low fat? What the latest dieting studies tell us
Wis. boy, 4, hospitalized after swallowing magnets from Christmas gift
Durex recalls 'Real Feel' condoms over burst pressure concerns
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Chicago police officer dies by suicide on NW Side
5 shot in Chicago on 1st day of 2019
Wis. woman finds home intruder asleep with 'guard dog'
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
WWE legend 'Mean' Gene Okerlund passes away
Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant expecting 4th child
Elizabeth Smart kidnapper living near elementary school
14-year-old driver charged with murder in deadly crash
Show More
Police seek woman who killed manicurist over $35 bill
Police grab baby from SUV during armed standoff with dad
1 wounded in Eisenhower Expressway shooting in Hillside
Transmission fluid leak may have caused Rose Parade float fire
More News