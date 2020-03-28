coronavirus illinois

Coronavirus Illinois: Elgin family fights to get tested after grandfather dies from COVID-19

By
ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- An Elgin family is fighting to get tested after their patriarch died from COVID-19. They've been told, without getting tested, some of them are likely infected too.

Oscar Bravo is in isolation, and just two days ago his father Romeo Bravo, 71, died.

"There's no vaccination. There's no cure," Oscar said through hacking coughs.

The last time Oscar saw his dad, Romeo was leaving their shared duplex for a doctor visit.

"He waved at the kids from the window, and my kids were super excited to see their grandfather going out. And he never came back," he said.

Now Oscar and his family are quarantined. His wife Catherine is showing fewer symptoms, but they're worried about an uncertain future.

"A lot of people, when we tell them about it, they say 'Go get tested,' you know. 'You can go get tested.' It's not that easy to get a test," Catherine said. "They're not giving the test up as easy as you would think. You can't just go to the hospital with some symptoms and get a test."

Oscar has been to the hospital twice. Both times he's been sent home.

"Even in Oscar's case, he went to the hospital and his dad had passed away and he told them that, and they still wouldn't give him a test. They said you probably have it, so just quarantine yourself," Catherine said.

Her advice?

"I would say to everybody, if you can't get tested and you have any symptoms or anybody in your family does, stay at home.

The Bravos have five children under the age of seven. They said the children are all fine, and Catherine's symptoms are nearly gone, but Oscar is still struggling with the virus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesselgincoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus test
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Naperville pastor hospitalized after positive coronavirus test
Illinois increases food stamp benefits as COVID-19 cases top 3K
Aurora mayor, police chief test positive for coronavirus
Suit maker eager to produce surgical masks for frontline workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois increases food stamp benefits as COVID-19 cases top 3K
12 U of I Hospital nurses test positive for coronavirus
Chicago-born nurse who died from coronavirus remembered as hero, family says
Illinois lags in coronavirus testing, but rates are improving
From deaths to survivors, coronavirus leaves lives forever changed
One street in West Chicago is coming together for daily workouts, from a social distance
LIVE RADAR: Severe storms could bring large hail, tornadoes
Show More
$2T coronavirus stimulus package could be lifeline for many Chicago-area businesses
Downtown Chicago lights up for singalong hosted by The Drive
Naperville pastor hospitalized after positive coronavirus test
Chicago offers rent relief during COVID-19 crisis
What to know about Illinois' 3,026 COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News