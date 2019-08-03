Entenmann's Little Bites cookies recalled due to potential presence of plastic pieces

HORSHAM, Penn. -- Bimbo Bakeries USA is voluntarily recalling Entenmann's Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies (5 pack Mini Chocolate Chip variety) due to the potential presence of plastic.The company said little blue plastic pieces may be inside individual packaging pouches containing the cookies.The plastic is not baked into the product, as it was introduced during the packaging process, the company said. This still presents a choking hazard.No injuries have been reported.The recall affects cookies sold in several states, including Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri and Wisconsin, with "Best By" dates between August 31, 2019, and September 7, 2019. The "Best By" date can be found on the top of the box.Consumers who have purchased the cookies should not consume the product and can return the package to its place of purchase for a full refund.The recall does not affect Entenmann's Little Bites Muffins nor other Entenmann's products, as the cookies are made in a separate production line.