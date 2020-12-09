CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some fertility clinics are reporting a record number of women are looking to freeze their eggs this year.
Vios Fertility Institute in Chicago and across the Midwest say they've had a 31percent increase in egg-freezing procedures this year
Doctor Roohiis Jeelani, reproductive endocrinologist with Vios Fertility Institute, joined ABC7 to talk about the process.
Fertility clinic seeing spike in women wanting to freeze their eggs
