Health & Fitness

Governor JB Pritzker signs law to provide over-the-counter birth control

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Gov Pritzker signs bill making contraceptives more accessible, affordable

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois is now one of the first Midwest states to provide over-the-counter birth control.

Governor JB Pritzker signed the Barriers to Care bill into law Thursday.


Starting January 1, trained pharmacists will use a screening test to give 12-month prescriptions directly to women.

The governor's office said the new law removes barriers to care that may have previously prevented residents from accessing hormonal contraception.


"This legislation that I'm signing into law today makes Illinois one of the first states in the Midwest to provide birth control over the counter, making contraceptives all the more accessible and affordable in our state," said Governor Pritzker. "In 2019, when I signed the Reproductive Health Act into law, I said that in Illinois we guarantee as a fundamental right, a woman's right to choose. Today, we take yet another stand to fulfill that promise."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoisjb pritzkercontraceptivesbirth controlwomen's health
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Old Town party bus shooting leaves 8 wounded: Chicago police
IL reports 1,993 new COVID cases, 6 deaths
'It's too late': Doctor says dying COVID patients beg for vaccine
Grimmway Farms recalls bagged carrots due to salmonella risk
Humming noise keeping Printers Row condo owners awake
Massive internet outage: FedEx, Delta and McDonald's go down
Teen killed, 9 others shot at 2 scenes in North Lawndale
Show More
Indictment: Man who hates women planned shooting at sorority
TikTok tortoise tips scale at 175 lbs.
Italian American group sues Chicago for Columbus statue removal
Chicago Weather: Few showers, storms Thursday
DOJ announces gun trafficking 'strike force' coming to Chicago
More TOP STORIES News