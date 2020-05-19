Health & Fitness

Gov. Pritzker to kick off campaign to address disparities in COVID-19 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker will be kicking off a campaign to address disparities in minority communities when it comes to COVID-19 fatalities.

Pritzker's administration will release a set of video messages and radio announcements featuring key influences from black and brown communities who reiterate the need to practice social distancing and take protective measures to stay healthy amid the pandemic.

This virus doesn't discriminate, but it does have a disproportionate impact on black and brown communities across our state and nation that have experienced decades of institutional inequities and obstacles," said Governor JB Pritzker.

The radio and video announcements include messages from: Tania Cordova, Pastor Chris Harris, Juan Huerta, J. Ivy, Tiffany Mathis, and Reverend Otis Moss III.

Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton talked about the new campaign in a safety message posted on social media.

"Black and brown communities have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic because so many are considered to be essential workers who are often more exposed and are at greater risk," Stratton said. "We are grateful to the community influencers whose powerful voices help reiterate how important it is to continue to practice social distancing, to wash your hands, to wear a mask or face covering in public, and to get tested. Community influencers are critical in assisting Governor Pritzker and I to spread the word, asking all Illinoisans to join us and be all in for Illinois."

The campaign kicks off Tuesday.
