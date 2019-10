Cold therapy, ice bath

Foam rolling

Replace electrolytes

The Chicago Marathon is coming up this Sunday and if you're one of the thousands of people running in the race, there are things you can do now to get ready for recovery.Zen Burgos with ELLIPTIHIT joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio to give us some tips.Burgos said these are the three things you want to do after you run the marathon:For more information watch her interview.