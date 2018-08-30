High levels of lead found in some Hammond schools' drinking water

High levels of lead have been found in the drinking water in some schools in Hammond.Six schools were tested earlier in August: Clark Middle and High schools, Columbia Elementary, Scott Middle School, Morton High School and Lafayette Elementary.The city said consultants working with the schools said testing was likely skewed because the water pipes had not been used or flushed since June 6. However, the city said, as a precaution the affected water fountains have been taken out.Students are also being provided with bottled water