How to balance your gym, skin care routines

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Working out is good for our bodies, but it can be tough on our complexions.
Lisa Ashcraft, the President of Naturally G4U, joined ABC7 to talk about how to prevent skin problems that often come with hitting the gym.
For more tips and to learn more about Naturally G4U, visit www.naturallyg4u.com.
Q: WHAT HAPPENS TO OUR SKIN WHEN WE WORK OUT?
Your heart rate goes up and pores open. Everything in the air around you or on your face-- makeup, bacteria -- can get into those pores.
After we work out, that heart rate drops back down and your pores close up, trapping all of that junk inside.
Once those pores close, it's more difficult to get everything out -- this is the perfect opportunity for acne and skin irritation to start.
Q: HOW SHOULD WE PREP OUR SKIN FOR A WORKOUT?
Start with a clean slate.
Wash your face, take off your makeup. If you are running from work to the gym, use a makeup-remover wipe. Get bacteria off of your face.
If you feel too naked with a natural face at the gym, just leave on your eye makeup on and give your face a break!
Always hydrate before and during your workout to combat inflammation.
Q: WHAT SHOULD WE DO AFTER OUR WORKOUT?
There are two main post-workout skin culprits: redness and blemishes.
Redness
If redness is an issue, look for calming ingredients like Oat Extract to help even out skin tone after a workout. Our Post-Workout Beauty Balm is a great solution.
Naturally G4U's Blemish and Redness Relief Serum has Willow Bark in it, which also tones down redness and flushing, and helps reduce inflammation.
Blemishes
It's critical to get that bacteria off your face quickly!
You have very little time before your pores close after a workout, and most of us are running from the gym to a million different things.
I recommend keeping a facial mist in your gym bag. Look for one with Colloidal Silver, which neutralizes the bacteria on our face.
Naturally G4U's Active Care Hydrosol Mist has colloidal silver, as well as aloe leaf juice and orange blossom water to help balance and calm the skin!
