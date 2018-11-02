Hug a sloth: Woman aims to complete 'un-bucket' list for late sister

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WLS) --Kristen Brockman is on a mission to help raise awareness and raise money to help find a cure for cystic fibrosis. Her little sister, Kelsi, died two years ago after a life-long battle with the disease. She was only 26.
After Kelsi passed away on Sept. 4, 2016, Kristen found her "un-bucket" list. Kelsi had put together a list of things she would have loved to do in her lifetime, but wasn't sure she'd live long enough to complete.
Kristen, who has been volunteering and fundraising for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation since 2008, is determined to check off every item on Kelsi's list to honor her sister. One of those items was to hug a sloth.
"I decided I wanted to finish the list and raise awareness for cystic fibrosis along the way," Kristen said.
She did just that at the Wildlife Discovery Center in north suburban Lake Forest. She flew from Los Angeles to Chicago on Friday to meet Hazel.
"I wish I could have brought Kelsi here to do this," Kristen said, as Hazel was put into her arms. "I've done these things that I wouldn't have normally - this I definitely wouldn't have normally done - but that I'm just so grateful that she brought me to. This is such a cool experience. I'm thankful to her for bringing me here."
Once she reaches her goal of raising $100,000 for the foundation, she plans to check off the final item on Kelsi's list - skydiving! Kristen said she's pretty scared of this one, but she wants to do it for her sister.
Cystic fibrosis is a genetic, life-threatening disease that causes persistent lung infections and limits a person's ability to breathe over time.
To find out more about Kelsi's "Un-bucket" list, visit www.theunbucketlist.com. To learn more about the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or to make a donation, www.cff.org.