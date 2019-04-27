Health & Fitness

IL Health Dept. investigating 2 cases of Legionnaires' possibly linked to Mercy Hospital

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Health Department is trying to determine if two cases of Legionnaires' disease are from patients possibly exposed at Mercy Hospital.

Mercy Hospital said in a statement patients are safe, and it welcomes an investigation by both the city and state health departments.

Officials said the public is not at risk.

Thursday city and state inspectors were at Mercy Hospital collecting samples for testing.

Illinois officials said a report showed water at Mercy did positive for Legionella. Precautions are in place as of Friday night.

The hospital has flushed its water system. It is replacing water fixtures and also adding filters to sinks.

People can contract Legionnaires' by inhaling droplets of water with Legionella bacteria. Most healthy people don't get the disease, but people over 50 are at a higher risk.

The Illinois Department of Health is taking this seriously after more than a dozen people died following an outbreak of Legionnaires here at a Quincy veterans' home.

A recent Inspector General report showed the veterans' home mishandled the severity of the outbreak and failed to notify health officials in a timely fashion.

It's still unclear if the two reported cases of Legionnaires' disease were a result of patients being exposed to Legionella at Mercy Hospital.

A hospital spokeswoman said one of the patients had been previously treated at two other healthcare facilities.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagonear south sidelegionnaires' diseasehospital
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News