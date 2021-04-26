coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 2,137 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths; Public Health Navigator Program launches

Pritzker launches new program to help get more people vaccinated
By and ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Illinois launches new program to help get more people vaccinated

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 2,137 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 10 related deaths Monday.

There have been 1,323,170 total COVID cases, including 21,836 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

A total of 10,913,325 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

A total of 8,860,975 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 105,873 doses. There were 50,512 doses reported administered in Illinois Sunday.

The push to get more shots in the arms of Illinoisans now taking a more personal approach as the state tries to reach those who still aren't sure about getting vaccinated.



"A year into this pandemic many of our residents might still be unsure about the risks of COVID, or maybe wondering if the vaccine is really worth it," Gov. JB Pritzker said.

Monday marked the official launch of the Public Health Navigator Program, connecting health care workers to those communities that need them most during the pandemic.

"We had that opportunity to educate so when you're on hand, I mean as a nurse, you know you they feel like, you know, I'm somebody who they're relating to, they know that they can trust me, so I think being out in the community helps build that trust," said Elisa Lara, a healthcare community nurse.

Pritzker announced Monday that the state has vaccinated nearly 57% of the adult population, well over the 50% threshold for moving to the bridge reopening phase.

But with hospitalization numbers still trending up, there are no plans soon to move to reopen the state.

"We've seen this movie before, when they start going up, they tend to continue going up, and you know whether it's putting mitigations in or vaccinating more people, we need to make sure that that we bend that curve, and bring it back down again," Pritzker said.

CDC vaccine advisers voted 10-4 to recommend lifting the pause on the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine



But with the supply and demand for the vaccine now evening out, Pritzker shared some encouraging news. As more vaccine comes into the state, the hope is to allow people to get their shots right from their own doctor's office.

"With the replenishment of supply that comes from the availability of Johnson and Johnson. That makes it more possible," Pritzker said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) granted $60 million in funding to Regional Coordinators to ensure resources are available for residents in need. For more information on the program, visit www.helpguidethrive.org..

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 49,236 specimens for a total of 22,318,791 since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 19-25, is 4.1%.

As of Sunday night, 2,083 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 506 patients were in the ICU and 251 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The deaths reported Monday include:
-Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
-Peoria County: 1male 80s
-Pope County: 1 male 70s
-Will County: 1 male 40s
-Winnebago County: 1 female 70s
