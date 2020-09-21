coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 1,477 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths; Gov. Pritzker touts testing milestones

Governor JB Pritzker touts COVID-19 testing milestones
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials announced 1,477 new cases of COVID-19 Monday along with seven additional deaths.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 275,735 with 8,457 deaths, the IDPH reported.

As of Sunday night, 1,436 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Over a 24-hours period, officials said the state processed more than 38,000 specimens for a total of 5,14 million.

At a press conference Monday morning, Governor JB Pritzker touted testing milestones the state has reached in its fight against COVID-19.

Governor Pritzker said the state processed a record 74,000 tests ina one-day period and the state is averaging 52,000 tets a day, which he said is tied for third in the nation behind only California and New York.

The governor said Illinois became one of hte first states to surpass 5 million tests since the start of the pandemic.

"These nation-leading accomplishments have allowed Illinoisans do to what most states can't. There's a testing location and testing available for you if you feel you need one and you can get one even without a doctor's order," Pritzker said. "For families, businesses, schools and churches, that means there is a measure of safety here in Illinois that doesn't exist in most other states."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoisbarcoronavirus testingjb pritzkercoronavirus chicagocoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus pandemicrestaurantcoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Unemployment benefit issues leave many without financial support
IL reports 1,402 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths
Students protest in Loop, asking Pritzker to bring back fall sports
IL reports 2,529 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
39 shot, 6 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Unemployment benefit issues leave many without financial support
Lawry's The Prime Rib restaurant closing at end of year
COVID News: Growing evidence virus can linger in air, CDC says
IL state trooper charged with selling stolen military equipment
Netflix 'Cheer' star Jerry Harris to appear in court on child porn charge
President Trump says SCOTUS announcement by week's end
Show More
Chicago honors late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Justice Ginsburg to lie in repose at SCOTUS building for public viewing
Chicago Weather: Sunny, pleasant Monday
'Chicagohenge:' What it is and how you can see it
Indiana named top state for increasing adoptions from foster care
More TOP STORIES News