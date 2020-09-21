Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 1,477 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths; Gov. Pritzker touts testing milestones

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials announced 1,477 new cases of COVID-19 Monday along with seven additional deaths.The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 275,735 with 8,457 deaths, the IDPH reported.As of Sunday night, 1,436 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.Over a 24-hours period, officials said the state processed more than 38,000 specimens for a total of 5,14 million.At a press conference Monday morning, Governor JB Pritzker touted testing milestones the state has reached in its fight against COVID-19.Governor Pritzker said the state processed a record 74,000 tests ina one-day period and the state is averaging 52,000 tets a day, which he said is tied for third in the nation behind only California and New York.The governor said Illinois became one of hte first states to surpass 5 million tests since the start of the pandemic."These nation-leading accomplishments have allowed Illinoisans do to what most states can't. There's a testing location and testing available for you if you feel you need one and you can get one even without a doctor's order," Pritzker said. "For families, businesses, schools and churches, that means there is a measure of safety here in Illinois that doesn't exist in most other states."