Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 1,848 new coronavirus cases, 22 deaths; Pritzker warns of rising cases in Region 1

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker gave an update on the state's COVID-19 response Wednesday as public health officials announced 1,848 new cases of COVID-19 along with 22 additional deaths.The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 279,114 with 8,508 deaths, the IDPH reported.As of Tuesday night, 1,563 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 351 patients in the ICU and 144 are on ventilators.Over a 24-hours period, officials said the state processed more than 46,391 specimens for a total of 5,231,607. The seven-day positivity rate from September 16 - September 22 is 3.5%The deaths include:-Christian County: 1 female 60s-Cook County: 1 male 60s, 2 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s-Douglas County: 1 male 60s-Franklin County: 1 male 80s-Kankakee County: 1 male 80s-Lake County: 1 male 40s-Macon County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s-Peoria County: 1 male 70s-Rock Island County: 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s-Tazewell County: 1 male 90s-Will County: 1 male 90s-Williamson County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70sAt his press conference Wednesday, Governor Pritzker said eight of eleven regions are seeing lower positivity rates, including the Metro East Region 4, which is getting closer to the threshold needed to remove additional mitigations.Governor Pritzker said Illinois' testing capacity has led to lower positivity rates than all of its neighbors.However, Governor Pritzker warned Region 1 in northern Illinois, which includes the Rockford and Dixon areas, has seen positivity rates rise to 7.5 %, near the 8% threshold that would bring additional mitigations.