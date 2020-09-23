coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 1,848 new coronavirus cases, 22 deaths; Pritzker warns of rising cases in Region 1

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker gave an update on the state's COVID-19 response Wednesday as public health officials announced 1,848 new cases of COVID-19 along with 22 additional deaths.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 279,114 with 8,508 deaths, the IDPH reported.

As of Tuesday night, 1,563 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 351 patients in the ICU and 144 are on ventilators.

Over a 24-hours period, officials said the state processed more than 46,391 specimens for a total of 5,231,607. The seven-day positivity rate from September 16 - September 22 is 3.5%

The deaths include:
-Christian County: 1 female 60s
-Cook County: 1 male 60s, 2 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
-Douglas County: 1 male 60s

-Franklin County: 1 male 80s
-Kankakee County: 1 male 80s
-Lake County: 1 male 40s
-Macon County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s
-Peoria County: 1 male 70s
-Rock Island County: 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

-Tazewell County: 1 male 90s
-Will County: 1 male 90s
-Williamson County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

At his press conference Wednesday, Governor Pritzker said eight of eleven regions are seeing lower positivity rates, including the Metro East Region 4, which is getting closer to the threshold needed to remove additional mitigations.

Governor Pritzker said Illinois' testing capacity has led to lower positivity rates than all of its neighbors.

However, Governor Pritzker warned Region 1 in northern Illinois, which includes the Rockford and Dixon areas, has seen positivity rates rise to 7.5 %, near the 8% threshold that would bring additional mitigations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoisbarcoronavirus testingjb pritzkercoronavirus chicagocoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus pandemicrestaurantcoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
IL driver's license expiration dates extended until February
Brother of IL's 1st COVID-19 victim reflects on loss as national death toll hits 200K
COVID-19 survivors wonder how long effects will persist
IL reports 1,531 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 officer indicted in Breonna Taylor case; not for her death
IL National Guard standing by after Breonna Taylor announcement
Illinois Facebook users can now file claims for up to $400 as part of settlement
Bears Hall of Famer Gale Sayers dies at 77
A timeline of events related to the death of Breonna Taylor
Stimulus check update: 300K in Illinois to receive letter from IRS on eligibility
Indiana reports 728 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths
Show More
USPS now hiring at 2 Chicago-area locations
Women say large sums of money disappeared from online bank accounts
Frankfort junior HS school teacher charged with solicitation of child: police
IL driver's license expiration dates extended until February
House passes natural hair anti-discrimination bill
More TOP STORIES News