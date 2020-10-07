coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 2,630 new coronavirus cases, 42 deaths; Gov. Pritzker says Metro East region could see mitigations removed

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker gave an update on the state's COVID-19 response as public health officials announced 2,630 new cases of COVID-19 and 42 additional deaths Wednesday.
Governor Pritzker will be giving his press conference virtually as he is self-quarantining after one of his staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The governor said he has tested negative.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 307,641 with 8,878 deaths, the IDPH reported.

As of Tuesday night, 1,679 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 372 patients in the ICU and 165 on ventilators.


Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 58,820 specimens for a total of more than six million tests. The seven-day positivity rate from Sept. 30 - Oct. 6 is at 3.5%.

At his update, Governor Pritzker said Region 4, the Metro East Region, has seen its positivity rates decline to 6.3%. The region saw its seven-day positivity rate peak at more than 10% and has had mitigations in place since August.

"That's enormous progress and if the region sustains an average below the 6.5% threshold Region 4 could see a return to the looser mitigations enacted in most of the rate as soon as Friday," Pritzker said.
