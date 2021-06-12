Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 268 cases, 15 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 268 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 15 related deaths Saturday.
There have been 1,387,297 total COVID cases, including 23,050 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 51,470 specimens for a total of 25,125,050 since the pandemic began.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 5 to June 11, is 1.2%.
As of Friday night, 684 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 186 patients were in the ICU and 90 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 11,902,049 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Friday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 45,606. There were 38,593 doses reported administered in Illinois Friday.
Officials reported Saturday that almost 69% of adults have received a COVID vaccine and 52% are fully vaccinated.
The deaths reported Saturday include:
- Cook County: 3 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s
- Kane County: 1 male 60s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 70s
- Lake County: 1 male 60s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s
- Logan County: 1 female 70s
- Will County: 1 male 70s
