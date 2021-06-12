coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 268 cases, 15 deaths

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Illinois, Chicago fully reopen

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 268 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 15 related deaths Saturday.

There have been 1,387,297 total COVID cases, including 23,050 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

RELATED: Chicago, Illinois enter full reopening with nearly all COVID restrictions lifted

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 51,470 specimens for a total of 25,125,050 since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 5 to June 11, is 1.2%.

As of Friday night, 684 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 186 patients were in the ICU and 90 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

RELATED: Illinois full reopening: Chicago businesses brace for what they hope will be busy day

A total of 11,902,049 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Friday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 45,606. There were 38,593 doses reported administered in Illinois Friday.
Officials reported Saturday that almost 69% of adults have received a COVID vaccine and 52% are fully vaccinated.

The deaths reported Saturday include:

- Cook County: 3 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s
- Kane County: 1 male 60s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 70s
- Lake County: 1 male 60s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s
- Logan County: 1 female 70s
- Will County: 1 male 70s
