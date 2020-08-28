Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 2,149 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths

Illinois health officials reported 2,149 new coronavirus cases and 20 additional deaths Friday.
The Illinois Department of Public Health now reports a total of 229,483 cases and 7,997 deaths in 102 counties in the state.
The statewide positivity rate for the period of August 21 - August 27 stands at 4.1%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 48,383 specimens for a total of 3,924,305.
As of Thursday night, 1,546 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 352 patients were in the ICU and 132 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The deaths include:
-Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 male 80s
-DeKalb County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
-Douglas County: 1 male 90s
-Greene County: 1 female 70s
-Iroquois County: 1 female 80s
-Jefferson County: 1 female 90s
-Jersey County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
-Lake County: 1 male 20s
-Richland County: 1 male 90s
-Rock Island County: 1 male 80s
-Union County: 1 male 50s
-Will County: 1 female 70s
-Williamson County: 1 female 70s
State health officials stress the importance of getting tested amid the ongoing pandemic despite a recent announcement from the CDC on changes regarding COVID-19 testing protocols.
The new guidance sparked criticism and confusion after the CDC posted the new recommendations on coronavirus testing from the White House Task Force on their website, the Associated Press reported.
The new guidance said it's not necessary for people who have been in close contact with infected people, but don't feel sick, to get tested, which counters what scientists say is necessary to control the pandemic.
"In the face of increasing infections, we need to promote more testing, not less, to identify new cases and interrupt further transmission," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. "Given that asymptomatic individuals have been linked to virus spread, we will maintain our more stringent guidance to support testing of any Illinois resident who thinks they may have been exposed, as well as asymptomatic close contacts of confirmed cases 5-7 days post exposure."
Many who have tested positive for COVID-19 have not reported having symptoms, according to state health officials. they added that those individuals are still able to spread the disease to family, friends and members of their community who may become sick and require medical attention and even hospitalization, especially for those with underlying health conditions.
The CDC previously had advised local health departments to test people who have been within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes.
Across the country, public health experts called the change bizarre. They noted that testing contacts of infected people is a core element of public health efforts to keep outbreaks in check, and that a large percentage of infected people -- the CDC has said as many as 40% -- exhibit no symptoms.
"The recommendation not to test asymptomatic people who likely have been exposed is not in accord with the science," said John Auerbach, president of Trust for America's Health, a nonprofit that works to improve U.S. preparedness against disease.
"We are seeking clarification from CDC about its recent guidance around testing," said a spokesman for Michigan's health department.
Federal officials said the new recommendation was issued by consensus of the White House virus task force.
However, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's top infectious disease expert and perhaps the best known task force member, said Wednesday he wasn't part of the discussion that green-lighted the change.
Fauci told CNN he was undergoing surgery when the new guidance was discussed last week, adding he was "worried it will give people the incorrect assumption that asymptomatic spread is not of great concern. In fact it is."
The American Medical Association, in a statement, called the change "a recipe for community spread." The Association of American Medical Colleges called it "a step backward in fighting the pandemic."
Some officials -- including some state governors -- said it was another sign of a dysfunctional federal response to the pandemic.
"This is like a public health version of Vietnam," said Brian Castrucci, president and CEO of the de Beaumont Foundation, which works to strengthen the public health system.
CDC officials referred all media questions to the agency's parent organization, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in Washington, D.C. That suggests that HHS ordered the change, not CDC, said Jennifer Nuzzo, a Johns Hopkins University public health researcher.
After Twitter lit up with head-scratching and alarm about the change, HHS officials sent an email Wednesday saying the guidance was revised "to reflect current evidence and the best public health interventions," but did not detail what the new evidence was.
The decision came out of meetings of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, HHS officials said.
In a call with reporters, Dr. Brett Giroir, the HHS assistant secretary for health, said guidance language originated at the CDC. But he also said many federal leaders outside the agency were involved in "lots of editing, lots of input." He said federal officials achieved consensus but it was difficult to attribute the final language to any one source.
Ultimately, restricting testing could be self-defeating, because it could skew the numbers and create a perception that rates of infection are higher. Testing people who appear to be healthy would tend to lower the overall rate of positive results, while narrowing testing to people who are sick would raise the overall positive rate, Auerbach said.
Why HHS would order such a change quickly became a matter of speculation. Dr. Carlos del Rio, an infectious diseases specialist at Emory University, suggested in a tweet that there are two possible explanations.
One is that it may be driven by testing supply issues that in many parts of the country have caused widely reported delays in results of a week or more, he suggested.
HHS officials suggested that wasn't the reason, arguing that testing capacity is plentiful.
But Dr. Mysheika Roberts, health commissioner for Columbus, Ohio, said the city had to curtail testing last month because of a shortage of reagents used in lab procedures.
"When we were testing asymptomatic people here in Columbus, we were picking up a large number of individuals" with the virus, she said
Another possible explanation for the change is that President Donald Trump simply wants to see case counts drop, and discouraging more people from getting tested is one way to do it, del Rio said in his tweet.
Giroir said the change was made without input from Trump or Vice President Mike Pence. "There was no weight on the scales by the president or the vice president" or HHS Secretary Alex Azar, Giroir said.
Dr. Tom Frieden, who was head of the CDC during the Obama administration, said the move follows another recent change: to no longer recommend quarantine for travelers coming from areas where infections are more common.
"Both changes are highly problematic" and need to be better explained, said Frieden, who now is president of Resolve to Save Lives, a nonprofit program that works to prevent epidemics.
Frieden said he, too, believes HHS forced CDC to post the changes. He called it "a sad day" because "CDC is being told what to write on their website."
Unemployment rates up, jobs down in all 14 metro areas in July
New preliminary data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security shows the number of nonfarm jobs are down year-over-year in July in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas, with five metro areas at record-low payrolls.
The data also show the unemployment rate has increased over the year in all metro areas and has reached record highs for the month of July in four metros.
Total nonfarm jobs were down in:
Peoria: -12.0%; -20,700
Decatur: -11.2%; -5,700
Elgin: -10.8%; -28,200
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights: -8.1%; -311,900
No industry saw job gains in a majority of metro areas, according to the departments.
The July 2020 unemployment rate for the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights metro division is the highest July unemployment rate on record, according to IDES.
The report shows leisure and hospitality jobs decreased by 113,000 since July 2019. Professional-business services are down 48,500, government employment fell by 37,400 and educational and health services dropped by 26,600.
For more information on unemployment rates for cities with a total population of 25,000 or more, visit the IDES website.
The news comes the same week a new requirement for bar and restaurant patrons to wear face masks while interacting with bar and restaurant employees.
The new mask rule also applies to customers picking up take-out orders.
Officials said all masks must be worn properly, which means over the nose and mouth.
For months, bar and restaurant patrons, have been allowed to remove their face coverings once seated at their table.
Gov. JB Pritzker said it's to further protect front line hospitality workers.
"Illinois residents continue to take important steps to protect the safety of our loved ones and neighbors. However, due to a recent uptick in cases, we must take additional precautionary steps when we are out in public," Pritzker said. "Based on conversations and input from industry and business leaders, the State of Illinois is implementing updated guidelines which will allow restaurants and bars across the state to stay open while helping protect the health and safety of patrons and staff."
The Associated Press contributed to this article.