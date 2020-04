Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area

EMBED >More News Videos A coronavirus testing site that recently expanded on Chicago's Northwest Side will be open daily for anyone over the age of 60 experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Widespread public coronavirus testing in Illinois is not yet available, but if your doctor has given you a note to get tested and your symptoms are mild enough not to be hospitalized, here's where to go. Physicians Immediate Care is offering COVID-19 testing at dozens of locations across Chicago, the suburbs and northern Illinois. Utilizing the new Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 test, positive test results are available in 5 minutes.Testing is available for patients with COVID-19 symptoms. All healthcare workers, first responders, or exposed patients deemed at risk (with or without symptoms) are also eligible.All patients must have a physical examination using their Curbside Care program at a PIC urgent care clinic prior to being eligible for COVID-19 testing.4800 W 129th St.Alsip, ILHours: 8-4:30 M-F2858 Kirk RdAurora, ILHours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS1663 Belvidere RdBelvidere, ILHours: 8-4:30 M-F350 N KinzieBradley, ILHours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS391 S. BolingbrookBolingbrook, ILHours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS1702 N. MilwaukeeChicago, ILHours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS6140 N. BroadwayChicago, ILHours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS5228 N. Northwest HwyChicago, ILHours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS5961 N. Lincoln AveChicago, ILHours: 8-4:30 M-F933 W. DiverseyChicago, ILHours: 8-4:30 M-F3909 N. Western AveChicago, ILHours: 8-4:30 M-F121 W. North AveChicago, ILHours: 8-4:30 M-F4211 N. CiceroChicago, ILHours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS600 W Adams St.Chicago, ILHours: 8-4:30 M-F2496 DeKalbDeKalb, ILHours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS1672 S. Galena AveDixon, ILHours: 8-4:30 M-F2490 Bushwood Dr.Elgin, ILHours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS21035 LaGrange Rd.Frankfort, ILHours: 8-4:30 M-F1009 FairwayFreeport, ILHours: 8-4:30 M-F335 E Army Trail RdGlendale Heights, ILHours: 8-4:30 M-F7425 Barrington RdHanover Park, ILHours: 8-4:30 M-F1360 Houbolt RdJoliet, ILHours: 8-4:30 M-F800 N LarkinJoliet, ILHours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS1000 E RiversideLoves Park, ILHours: 8-4:30 M-F11475 N 2ndMachesney Park, ILHours: 8-4:30 M-F621 E. Lincoln HwyNew Lenox, ILHours:8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS4900 N CumberlandNorridge, ILHours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS9570 W 159th St.Orland Park, ILHours: 8-4:30 M-F2300 US Hwy 34Oswego, ILHours: 8-4:30 M-F123 S. Northwest HwyPark Ridge, ILHours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS6050 Caton Farm RdPlainfield, ILHours: 8-4:30 M-F13641 S. Rt 59Plainfield, ILHours: 8-4:30 M-F6595 E State StRockford, ILHours: 8-4:30 M-F3475 S. AlpineRockford, ILHours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SSWalgreens has opened two drive-thru coronavirus testing locations in the Chicago area using the Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 test.Abbott tests are said to deliver positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results within 13 minutes.Walgreens' pharmacists will oversee the self-administration of the COVID-19 tests in the designated parking lots.Both locations are by appointment only.In order to pre-register for a test, patients must first complete an online health assessment to meet eligibility criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.1606 N. Mobile AvenueChicago, IL695 W. Boughton RoadBolingbrook, ILTwo COVID-19 testing sites are now available in Lakeview and Wicker Park. Aayu Clinics are providing and processing tests at their two of their Chicago locations. They recommend first using telehealth services before coming to one of the clinics to help minimize the spread of the virus. A physicians can then help determine if there is another plausible diagnosis with similar symptoms.Persons exhibiting coughing, shortness of breath, temperature, and any start of mild illness should create an appointment at aayuclinics.com to establish a telehealth meeting and take action thereafter based on need. For suspected COVID-19 cases, the Aayu staff will use this information to assess risk and criteria to determine whether a test is appropriate. You will be notified on whether you qualify for a test and they will be provided with one of their drive up test-site locations.1645 W School St, Suite AChicago, IL 606571601 W Division St.Chicago, IL 60622Roseland Community Hospital is the first South Side community hospital that will offer COVID-19 tests . The drive-thru testing will be available beginning Friday, April 3.Here is how it works: Each person will be given a number and then will be seen by a physician for COVID-19 symptoms. They will then be screened by a doctor. If the doctor believes the patient should be tested, the patient will be given one of the 200 available COVID-19 swab test, or blood tests.45 West 111th StreetChicago, IL NorthShore University HealthSystem's Evanston Hospital is conducting coronavirus testing for its patients and other hospitals' patients who are symptomatic and ill. The NorthShore University HealthSystem became the first local facility to conduct its own COVID-19 tests and is currently testing approximately 200 patients per day. The facility anticipates it will expand its daily testing capacity to 500 patients.2650 Ridge AveEvanston, IL 60201(847) 570-2000The Illinois National Guard is operating a drive-through testing facility for first responders on Chicago's Northwest Side.Located in a former emissions testing facility near the Harlem Irving Plaza, coronavirus testing is limited to police officers, firefighters, paramedics and other health professionals.The operation is being run by more than 100 newly activated guard members, and the perimeter is carefully controlled by Chicago police. Only certified, credentialed first responders are allowed in and no family members, according to authorities. The facility can offer about 250 tests per day.Starting March 28, the site began testing anyone over 60 with COVID-19 symptoms on a first-come, first-served basis.It lasts from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., each day, until further notice.6959 Forest Preserve DriveChicago, IL 60634Another Illinois National Guard facility opened on April 14 in Markham. The facility will provide about 750 COVID-19 tests a day to first responders, healthcare workers of any age with symptoms along with anyone age 65 or older and anyone age 18 and older with pre-existing medical conditions.The site is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.3824 W. 159th PlMarkham, IL 60428Testing is available in tented drive-thru facilities at Edward-Elmhurst Health in Warrenville for patients with an order from an Edward-Elmhurst physician.The facilities have been put up in the parking lot of its corporate center, in part to prevent potential exposure inside the hospital.4201 Winfield RdWarrenville, IL 60555(331) 221-8000Two federal COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites have opened in the parking lots of Walmart 's Northlake and Joliet stores.These sites will only test first responders and healthcare workers who have potentially been exposed to the coronavirus. They are not open to the public.Northlake officials announced April 3 that their testing site would be closing at the end of the day. The site typically closes at 4 p.m. Officials said it would be consolidated with the Joliet location.The state is also working with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Walgreens to set up drive-thru testing sites in the hardest hit areas of the state. Similar to Walmart, these facilities will focus on senior citizens, first responders, and health care workers.137 W North AveNorthlake, IL 60164(708) 409-00492424 W Jefferson StJoliet, IL 60435(815) 744-7575Limited coronavirus testing is available for high-risk patients, healthcare workers and first responders at the following Midwest Express Clinic locations in Chicago, the suburbs and northwest Indiana:3258 W 111th StreetChicago, IL 60655(773) 629-82173301 N. Ashland AveChicago, IL 60657(312) 429-57252070 N, IL-50 #500Bourbonnais, IL 60914(779) 236-409440 75th StreetWillowbrook, IL 60527(630) 581-53725521 Lincoln Hwy #1aCrown Point, IN 46307(219) 769-13628135 Calumet AveMunster, IN 46321(219) 513-20001500 US-41Schererville, IN 46375(219) 440-7373