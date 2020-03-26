Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area

RELATED: Latest news and updates on Illinois coronavirus cases, Chicago area impact
Physicians Immediate Care is offering COVID-19 testing at dozens of locations across Chicago, the suburbs and northern Illinois. Utilizing the new Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 test, positive test results are available in 5 minutes.
Testing is available for patients with COVID-19 symptoms. All healthcare workers, first responders, or exposed patients deemed at risk (with or without symptoms) are also eligible.
All patients must have a physical examination using their Curbside Care program at a PIC urgent care clinic prior to being eligible for COVID-19 testing.
Physicians Immediate Care - Alsip
4800 W 129th St.
Alsip, IL
Hours: 8-4:30 M-F
Physicians Immediate Care - Aurora
2858 Kirk Rd
Aurora, IL
Hours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS
Physicians Immediate Care - Belvidere
1663 Belvidere Rd
Belvidere, IL
Hours: 8-4:30 M-F
Physicians Immediate Care - Bradley
350 N Kinzie
Bradley, IL
Hours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS
Physicians Immediate Care - Bolingbrook
391 S. Bolingbrook
Bolingbrook, IL
Hours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS
Physicians Immediate Care - Chicago - Bucktown
1702 N. Milwaukee
Chicago, IL
Hours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS
Physicians Immediate Care - Chicago - Edgewater
6140 N. Broadway
Chicago, IL
Hours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS
Physicians Immediate Care - Chicago - Jefferson Park
5228 N. Northwest Hwy
Chicago, IL
Hours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS
Physicians Immediate Care - Chicago - Lincoln & Peterson
5961 N. Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL
Hours: 8-4:30 M-F
Physicians Immediate Care - Chicago - Lincoln Park
933 W. Diversey
Chicago, IL
Hours: 8-4:30 M-F
Physicians Immediate Care - Chicago - North Center
3909 N. Western Ave
Chicago, IL
Hours: 8-4:30 M-F
Physicians Immediate Care - Chicago - Old Town
121 W. North Ave
Chicago, IL
Hours: 8-4:30 M-F
Physicians Immediate Care - Chicago - Six Corners
4211 N. Cicero
Chicago, IL
Hours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS
Physicians Immediate Care - Chicago - West Loop
600 W Adams St.
Chicago, IL
Hours: 8-4:30 M-F
Physicians Immediate Care - DeKalb-Sycamore
2496 DeKalb
DeKalb, IL
Hours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS
Physicians Immediate Care - Dixon
1672 S. Galena Ave
Dixon, IL
Hours: 8-4:30 M-F
Physicians Immediate Care - Elgin
2490 Bushwood Dr.
Elgin, IL
Hours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS
Physicians Immediate Care - Frankfort
21035 LaGrange Rd.
Frankfort, IL
Hours: 8-4:30 M-F
Physicians Immediate Care - Freeport
1009 Fairway
Freeport, IL
Hours: 8-4:30 M-F
Physicians Immediate Care - Glendale Heights
335 E Army Trail Rd
Glendale Heights, IL
Hours: 8-4:30 M-F
Physicians Immediate Care - Hanover Park
7425 Barrington Rd
Hanover Park, IL
Hours: 8-4:30 M-F
Physicians Immediate Care - Joliet - Houbolt
1360 Houbolt Rd
Joliet, IL
Hours: 8-4:30 M-F
Physicians Immediate Care - Joliet - Larkin
800 N Larkin
Joliet, IL
Hours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS
Physicians Immediate Care - Loves Park
1000 E Riverside
Loves Park, IL
Hours: 8-4:30 M-F
Physicians Immediate Care - Machesney Park
11475 N 2nd
Machesney Park, IL
Hours: 8-4:30 M-F
Physicians Immediate Care - New Lenox
621 E. Lincoln Hwy
New Lenox, IL
Hours:8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS
Physicians Immediate Care - Norridge
4900 N Cumberland
Norridge, IL
Hours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS
Physicians Immediate Care - Orland Park
9570 W 159th St.
Orland Park, IL
Hours: 8-4:30 M-F
Physicians Immediate Care - Oswego
2300 US Hwy 34
Oswego, IL
Hours: 8-4:30 M-F
Physicians Immediate Care - Park Ridge
123 S. Northwest Hwy
Park Ridge, IL
Hours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS
Physicians Immediate Care - Plainfield - Caton Farm
6050 Caton Farm Rd
Plainfield, IL
Hours: 8-4:30 M-F
Physicians Immediate Care - Plainfield - North
13641 S. Rt 59
Plainfield, IL
Hours: 8-4:30 M-F
Physicians Immediate Care - Rockford - E State
6595 E State St
Rockford, IL
Hours: 8-4:30 M-F
Physicians Immediate Care - Rockford - S Alpine
3475 S. Alpine
Rockford, IL
Hours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS
Walgreens has opened two drive-thru coronavirus testing locations in the Chicago area using the Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 test.
Abbott tests are said to deliver positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results within 13 minutes.
Walgreens' pharmacists will oversee the self-administration of the COVID-19 tests in the designated parking lots.
Both locations are by appointment only.
In order to pre-register for a test, patients must first complete an online health assessment to meet eligibility criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Walgreens- North Austin Location
1606 N. Mobile Avenue
Chicago, IL
Walgreens- Bolingbrook Location
695 W. Boughton Road
Bolingbrook, IL
Two COVID-19 testing sites are now available in Lakeview and Wicker Park. Aayu Clinics are providing and processing tests at their two of their Chicago locations. They recommend first using telehealth services before coming to one of the clinics to help minimize the spread of the virus. A physicians can then help determine if there is another plausible diagnosis with similar symptoms.
Persons exhibiting coughing, shortness of breath, temperature, and any start of mild illness should create an appointment at aayuclinics.com to establish a telehealth meeting and take action thereafter based on need. For suspected COVID-19 cases, the Aayu staff will use this information to assess risk and criteria to determine whether a test is appropriate. You will be notified on whether you qualify for a test and they will be provided with one of their drive up test-site locations.
Aayu Clinic - Lakeview Location:
1645 W School St, Suite A
Chicago, IL 60657
Aayu Clinic - Wicker Park Location:
1601 W Division St.
Chicago, IL 60622
Roseland Community Hospital is the first South Side community hospital that will offer COVID-19 tests. The drive-thru testing will be available beginning Friday, April 3.
Here is how it works: Each person will be given a number and then will be seen by a physician for COVID-19 symptoms. They will then be screened by a doctor. If the doctor believes the patient should be tested, the patient will be given one of the 200 available COVID-19 swab test, or blood tests.
Roseland Community Hospital
45 West 111th Street
Chicago, IL
NorthShore University HealthSystem's Evanston Hospital is conducting coronavirus testing for its patients and other hospitals' patients who are symptomatic and ill. The NorthShore University HealthSystem became the first local facility to conduct its own COVID-19 tests and is currently testing approximately 200 patients per day. The facility anticipates it will expand its daily testing capacity to 500 patients.
NorthShore University HealthSystem's Evanston Hospital
2650 Ridge Ave
Evanston, IL 60201
(847) 570-2000
The Illinois National Guard is operating a drive-through testing facility for first responders on Chicago's Northwest Side.
Located in a former emissions testing facility near the Harlem Irving Plaza, coronavirus testing is limited to police officers, firefighters, paramedics and other health professionals.
The operation is being run by more than 100 newly activated guard members, and the perimeter is carefully controlled by Chicago police. Only certified, credentialed first responders are allowed in and no family members, according to authorities. The facility can offer about 250 tests per day.
Starting March 28, the site began testing anyone over 60 with COVID-19 symptoms on a first-come, first-served basis.
It lasts from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., each day, until further notice.
Illinois National Guard testing facility
6959 Forest Preserve Drive
Chicago, IL 60634
Another Illinois National Guard facility opened on April 14 in Markham. The facility will provide about 750 COVID-19 tests a day to first responders, healthcare workers of any age with symptoms along with anyone age 65 or older and anyone age 18 and older with pre-existing medical conditions.The site is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.
Illinois National Guard testing facility
3824 W. 159th Pl
Markham, IL 60428
Testing is available in tented drive-thru facilities at Edward-Elmhurst Health in Warrenville for patients with an order from an Edward-Elmhurst physician.
The facilities have been put up in the parking lot of its corporate center, in part to prevent potential exposure inside the hospital.
Edward-Elmhurst Health Corporate Center
4201 Winfield Rd
Warrenville, IL 60555
(331) 221-8000
Two federal COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites have opened in the parking lots of Walmart's Northlake and Joliet stores.
These sites will only test first responders and healthcare workers who have potentially been exposed to the coronavirus. They are not open to the public.
Northlake officials announced April 3 that their testing site would be closing at the end of the day. The site typically closes at 4 p.m. Officials said it would be consolidated with the Joliet location.
The state is also working with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Walgreens to set up drive-thru testing sites in the hardest hit areas of the state. Similar to Walmart, these facilities will focus on senior citizens, first responders, and health care workers.
Walmart Northlake (closing April 3)
137 W North Ave
Northlake, IL 60164
(708) 409-0049
Walmart Joliet
2424 W Jefferson St
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-7575
Limited coronavirus testing is available for high-risk patients, healthcare workers and first responders at the following Midwest Express Clinic locations in Chicago, the suburbs and northwest Indiana:
Midwest Express Clinic Chicago - Mt. Greenwood
3258 W 111th Street
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 629-8217
Midwest Express Clinic Chicago - Roscoe Village
3301 N. Ashland Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
(312) 429-5725
Midwest Express Clinic Bourbonnais
2070 N, IL-50 #500
Bourbonnais, IL 60914
(779) 236-4094
Midwest Express Clinic Willowbrook
40 75th Street
Willowbrook, IL 60527
(630) 581-5372
Midwest Express Clinic Crown Point
5521 Lincoln Hwy #1a
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 769-1362
Midwest Express Clinic Munster
8135 Calumet Ave
Munster, IN 46321
(219) 513-2000
Midwest Express Clinic Schererville
1500 US-41
Schererville, IN 46375
(219) 440-7373