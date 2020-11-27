Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 7,594 new coronavirus cases, 66 deaths

WATCH: Illinois positivity rate decline could be sign mitigations are working, Pritzker says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois topped 12,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, and also passed the 700,000 mark for cases of coronavirus illness.Illinois public health officials reported 7,574 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 along with 77 deaths Thursday.The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 705,063, with a total of 12,029 deaths.It took just nine days for public health officials to log 1,000 deaths, according to an Associated Press review of the data, matching the deadliest period previously in the pandemic, in late April and early May.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 77,130 specimens. In total there have been 10,289,223 tests specimens tested since the start of the pandemic in Illinois.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 20 - Nov. 26 is 12.2%.As of Thursday night, 5,829 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 1,215 patients were in the ICU with COVID-19 and 698 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.Officials in Illinois and across the nation pleaded Americans to limit travel during the Thanksgiving holiday to help prevent the surging coronavirus outbreak from spreading farther and faster.But millions of people disregarded the warnings and left home this week. Experts fear it will mean even more infections and deaths in the coming weeks at a time when colder weather is forcing people indoors and closer together.After a quiet summer lulled some into complacency, the virus aggressively returned in October. Illinois marked its 11,000th death on Nov. 18, after recording 1,000 fatalities in just 13 days, then jumped another 1,000 in nine days to 12,000.That matches the numbers from the pandemic's springtime nadir, when deaths rose from 2,000 to 4000 in 17 days, from April 29 to May 15.Similarly, the spread of the infection has not slowed. It took the same 17 days for the number of confirmed cases to increase from 500,000 to 700,000. From March 5, which marked the beginning of the period on which new cases have been reported each day, 159 days had elapsed before the 200,000th case was recorded on Aug. 13.The state doubled that number, hitting 400,000 after 77 days and soared to 600,000 in 19 days.Testing for the virus is far more available now than in the spring. The 77,000 test results recorded Friday was the first day in nearly three weeks that the total fell below 90,000, a period in which results averaged more than 100,000 a day.But state health officials have maintained that the increase in testing cannot nearly account for the exponential growth in cases.The difficult fall has stretched hospitals' capacity and, more importantly, health care staff are running short while there's no borrowing from other states like last spring. The Belleville News-Democrat reported Friday that 87% of staffed hospital beds in the metro east region - the Illinois suburbs of St. Louis - were full.The number of people hospitalized in Illinois dropped below 6,000 for the first time since Nov. 18, but those who remain are sicker. The 1,215 patients in intensive care units were a 6% increase in those nine days. The most seriously ill - those needing ventilator assistance to breathe - dropped to 698 on Friday, but that was 28% increase from Nov. 18.The deaths reported Thursday include:-Bureau County: 1 male 90s-Clark County: 1 male 80s-Clay County: 1 female 90s-Clinton County: 1 male 80s-Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 2 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 3 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 1 male 90s-DeKalb County: 1 female 80s-DuPage County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s-Fayette County: 1 female 60s-Hardin County: 1 male 80s-Henry County: 1 female 80s-Kane County: 1 female 70s-Kendall County: 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s-Lake County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s-LaSalle County: 1 male 80s-Livingston County: 1 male 60s-Macon County: 2 males 80s-Marion County: 1 female 70s-McHenry County: 1 male 80s-Monroe County: 1 male 80s-Morgan County: 1 male 80s-Rock Island County: 1 female 80s-Saline County: 1 female 80s-Vermilion County: 1 female 70s-Will County: 1 female 60s, 3 females 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s-Winnebago County: 1 male 80s-Woodford County: 1 female 70s