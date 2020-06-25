reopening illinois

Is Illinois ready to reopen? Epidemiologist weighs in on Phase 4 risks like crowds, indoor dining

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- On the eve of Illinois' move to Phase 4 of reopening, Gov. JB Pritzker was asked if he was ready for the "risk" in allowing larger gatherings and having people going into restaurants and bars.

WATCH: Dr. Emily Landon shares advice ahead of Phase 4 reopening
Dr. Emily Landon shares how Illinois residents can help stop the spread of COVID-19 as the state continues to reopen.



Gov. Pritzker said he watches the numbers every day and roots for them to go in the right direction. Still, there is some concern that reopening more of businesses could lead to a surge in cases as seen in other states right now.

RELATED: Chicago Reopening: Phase 4 of reopening for city set for Friday

Downtown Chicago is getting busier and it's likely to become even more crowded as Illinois moves to Phase 4, which worries some people, while others are more hopeful.

WATCH: Illinois touts progress in COVID-19 fight
Illinois continues to report progress as half of the states in the U.S. see increases in cases and hospitalizations.



But epidemiologist Dr. Gary Slutkin does have a big concern. His experience includes working on several epidemics with the World Health Organization.

"It's a recipe for a lot of risk and the risks are primary are crowded indoor spaces and up to 50 people is a lot of people," Dr. Slutkin said.

RELATED: Illinois Reopening: Phase 4 guidelines released by Gov. Pritzker

Dr. Slutkin said not enough people are wearing masks and he believes the general public still does not understand how prevalent and deadly COVID continues to be. He partly blames the messaging of flattening the curve.

"You never make the goal of bending the curve," Dr. Slutkin said. "You want to control the epidemic or get rid of the epidemic. Bending the curve is halftime."

WATCH: Dr. Jen Ashton discusses states reopening
As Illinois makes progress reducing the number of new COVID-19 cases, businesses are ready to move into Phase 4 Friday.



While other states are seeing spikes as they ease up restrictions, Governor Prizker said Illinois is moving forward in a very measured way.

One of his advisers, University of Chicago's Dr. Emily Landon, said Thursday the timing is right.

"Now is a more forgiving time to move forward," Dr. Landon said. "We can be outside more, we can be more distant and that allows for a little bit of a safety net."

But Gov. Pritzker warned Illinois residents the metrics are being watched closely and he will move back to a previous phase if necessary.
