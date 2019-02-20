HEALTH & FITNESS

Judge denies Sterigenics temporary restraining order, Willowbrook facility remains closed

Sterigenics has filed an emergency motion to reopen their facility in Springfield after the Illinois EPA shut it down on Friday.

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. (WLS) --
A judge denied Sterigenics' emergency request for a temporary restraining order that would allow their facility in Willwobrook to reopen after the Illinois EPA shut it down on Friday.

Friday the EPA ordered Sterigenics to stop using ethylene oxide for the time being. At the same time, some residents in Willowbrook went to Springfield to rally for the facility to close permanently.

Attorneys for Sterigenics filed a temporary restraining order to lift the EPA's order, saying their operations were suspended without any hearings.

A judge heard arguments on that filing at a hearing Wednesday morning, then denied Sterigenics' motion. The Willowbrook facility will remain closed under the Illinois EPA's order.

