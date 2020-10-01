I-Team

Poison Control calls up 70% since start of coronavirus pandemic, child safety group says

From hand sanitizer to antibacterial wipes, cleaning products can pose danger to kids
By
A child safety group is warning parents about dangerous household products that are poisoning kids at record rates this year.

Products that have become common during the COVID-19 pandemic, like disinfectants and hand sanitizers, are the main problems, the group said.

Calls to the Poison Control Centers are up by 70% since the start of the pandemic, according to the nonprofit Safe Kids Worldwide.

The group said as parents continue to be vigilant about keeping their homes clean with common disinfectant and sanitizing products, more young children are getting ahold of those products, and this could be very dangerous.

RELATED: FDA warns about 'Benadryl Challenge' after reports of teens ending up in ER

For example, alcohol-based hand sanitizers are being sold in containers that look like water bottles or children's food pouches.

In other cases, the organization said antibacterial wipes are sometimes left on the counter for another use. When young, kids discover a wipe laying around, or pull a fresh one out of a container left within reach, they are likely to put it into their mouths.

RELATED: 87 hand sanitizer products recalled due to methanol, FDA warns

"It's always a problem; I think the best thing that we can all do to try to keep our kids safe around this time is develop habits that make it simple," said Dr. Sadiqa Kendi, medical advisor for Safe Kids Worldwide.

When it comes to keeping it simple, Kendi said parents should follow these three steps:

1. Store household products out of children's reach and sight.
2. Keep household products in their original containers and read product labels.
3. Save the Poison Control Centers number and post it visibly at home: The number is 1-800-222-1222.

Specialists at poison control centers provide free, confidential, expert medical advice 24 hours a day. They can answer questions and help with poison emergencies.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswashington d.c.poisoncoronaviruscoronavirus pandemici teamu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemicconsumercovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
THURSDAY AT TEN: Mortgage Mess
Illinois white supremacy group shut down by federal authorities
Palos Park police warn of local unemployment scam
Federal prosecutors work to send Chicago terrorist to India, where death penalty case awaits
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Early voting Super Site opens Thursday in Loop
Firefighter dies after Kankakee diving exercise
'We are shocked:' Chrissy Teigen, John Legend suffer pregnancy loss
Trump plans WI rallies this weekend; state sets COVID-19 death toll record
Illinois white supremacy group shut down by federal authorities
Trick or treat hours, rules in Chicago suburbs
Man shot, child among 2 hurt in Morgan Park cemetery shooting
Show More
CPS to pay $400,000 settlement in physical force lawsuits
Reparations could be coming to Black Americans in California
Officer who fired shots at Breonna Taylor is crowdfunding to retire
City opens new apartment complex in Bronzeville on South Side
IL releases official Halloween COVID-19 guidelines
More TOP STORIES News