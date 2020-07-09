Health & Fitness

Loretto Hospital workers to announce results of strike vote

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Loretto Hospital service workers are expected to announce a possible strike Thursday.

They say hospital management has failed to bargain in good faith on key issues, including low wages and short staffing, leaving Black and Brown communities more vulnerable to COVID-19.

The workers, who include patient care techs, ER techs, mental health staff, dietary and housekeeping staff, are represented by SEIU Healthcare Illinois. The union said they have been in talks with the hospital since December.

Sources tell ABC 7 union members voted overwhelmingly to authorize their bargaining committee to call for a strike.

A news conference is planned for 8:30 a.m.
