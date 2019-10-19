CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands of people will paint Chicago's Lakefront pink Saturday morning for a walk to end cancer.
The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Chicago Walk stage program begins at 9 a.m., with emcees Judy Hsu and Roz Varon of ABC 7 Chicago.
A 3-mile walk will step off at 10 a.m. at Soldier Field.
The annual event connects people impacted by the disease and raises awareness and funds. Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is the largest network of breast cancer awareness events in the nation, with more than 1 million passionate participants supporting the noncompetitive three- to five-mile walks each year.
To learn how you can get involved and help support women fighting breast cancer, click here.
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk steps off at Soldier Field Saturday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News