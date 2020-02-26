Mayor Lori Lightfoot, American Medical Association officials announce new health investments on West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined leaders from the American Medical Association and West Side United Wednesday to announce $6 million in private sector investments for community improvements on the West Side.West Side United will allocate the funds as low-interest loans to local businesses for economic development projects, health care initiatives and quality-of-life improvements, Mayor Lightfoot's Office said."The investments we are making today with West Side United, the American Medical Association, and other community funding partners will allow us to improve the health of our residents and to drive quality-of-life improvements for our communities that have long been overlooked," said Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. "We thank these partners for responding to our call to action with INVEST South/West and for playing a crucial role in fostering inclusive economic growth for these communities on the West Side. With new city partners on board, this marks another step forward in my administration's commitment to ensuring community-based health care serving all of our residents, regardless of ZIP code."West Side United was founded in 2017 and aims to reduce the life expectancy gap between the Loop and 10 West Side neighborhood by 50 percent by 2050.The West Side United collaborative is comprised of six Chicago hospitals, including Rush University Medical Center, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, AMITA Health, Cook County Health, Sinai Health System, and University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System.