Mumps outbreak at Lewis University's Romeoville campus

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --There is a mumps outbreak at Lewis University's campus in southwest suburban Romeoville, according to school officials.
The Will County Health Department said as of Tuesday, there was one confirmed case of mumps on campus and seven probable cases in students, the university's website said.
The Illinois Department of Public Health requires all students, faculty and staff to provide evidence of immunity to the school or they will be restricted from campus from Monday, Dec. 10, until at least Friday, Dec. 28.
Records of immunity should be submitted to the Lewis University Center for Health and Counseling Services. These documents can also be dropped off at the student services office at the Student Union or the registrar's office at the Learning Resource Center.
Here are examples of acceptable evidence of immunity, according to school officials:
-written documentation of receipt of one or more doses of a mumps containing vaccine administered on or after the first birthday for preschool-aged children and adults not at high risk, and two doses of mumps-containing vaccine for school-aged children and adults at high risk (i.e., healthcare personnel, international travelers, and students at post-high school educational institutions);
-written documentation of receipt of an MMR booster in the last five years;
-laboratory evidence of immunity;
-birth before 1957; or
-Laboratory confirmation of disease;
If you need help finding your immunization records, visit this Lewis University document.
Lewis University said the best defense against mumps is the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine.
Anyone who feels sick and develops swollen or painful salivary glands under their ears, jaw or on their cheeks should see a doctor. Common symptoms of a mumps infection are fever, headache, muscle ache, tiredness, loss of appetite and swollen or tender salivary glands under the ears on one of both sides.
To learn more about mumps, visit the CDC website or the Will County Health Department website.
Lewis University said when the school is notified of a suspected case of mumps, the individual is offered support services and restricted from campus until he or she is no longer contagious. Anyone who comes into close contact with that person is notified and any potentially contaminated areas are cleaned.