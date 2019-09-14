National Medicare Education Week returns to Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This October, more than 857,000 individuals in Cook County will be eligible for Medicare.National Medicare Education Week will run from September 15-21. The event is held annually exactly one month prior to Medicare Open Enrollment, and is designed to help anyone in or approaching retirement better understand their coverage options. In Chicago, UnitedHealthcare and Walgreens have partnered to offer two free, educational workshops during National Medicare Education Week.Attendees will hear from a Medicare expert, have access to free blood pressure screenings from a Walgreens pharmacist, and leave equipped to make informed decisions ahead of Medicare Annual Enrollment in October.Event 1:- Date: Monday September 16, 2019- Hours: 4:00 p.m.- Address: Advocate Condell Medical Center, 801 S. Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048- Admission/ Ticket Prices: FREEEvent 2:- Date: Wednesday September 18, 2019- Hours: 4:00 p.m.- Address: Advocate South Suburban Hospital, 17800 Kedzie Ave., Hazel Crest, IL 60429- Admission/ Ticket Prices: FREE