Navigating open enrollment for health insurance: How to choose the best plan

It's the time of year to select health insurance plans, and with so many options to choose from, it's easy to feel anxious about choosing the one that best suits you and your family.
Keshia Kimbrough from Advocate Aurora Health joined AB7 with some tips on selecting benefits.
Important dates to remember:
You have from now until December 7th to sign up or make changes to your Medicare plan.
The deadline for the Affordable Care Act is December 15th.
Resources for choosing the best health insurance plan:
https://www.healthcare.gov/
https://www.advocatehealth.com/your-medicare-made-easy/
healthinsurance health care Obamacare
