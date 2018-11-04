HEALTH & FITNESS

Navigating open enrollment for health insurance: How to choose the best plan

EMBED </>More Videos

It's the time of year to select health insurance plans, and with so many options to choose from, it's easy to feel anxious about choosing the one that best suits you and your famil

It's the time of year to select health insurance plans, and with so many options to choose from, it's easy to feel anxious about choosing the one that best suits you and your family.

Keshia Kimbrough from Advocate Aurora Health joined AB7 with some tips on selecting benefits.

Important dates to remember:

You have from now until December 7th to sign up or make changes to your Medicare plan.

The deadline for the Affordable Care Act is December 15th.
Resources for choosing the best health insurance plan:

https://www.healthcare.gov/

https://www.advocatehealth.com/your-medicare-made-easy/
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthinsurancehealth careObamacare
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
I Am Who I Am bath and body products celebrate children of all abilities
Are lovers of black coffee psychopaths? What the research says
Hug a sloth: Woman aims to complete 'un-bucket' list for late sister
Warning about instant soups like Ramen
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Metra worker killed, another injured in explosion along Milwaukee District North line
4 killed when truck hits Girl Scout troop picking up trash in Wisconsin
Fast facts about daylight saving time
Early voting surpasses past years; candidates woo voters days ahead of midterms
Naperville student, 18, allegedly threatened classmate with knife
Report: Amazon in 'advanced talks' to open its 2nd HQ in Washington, D.C. area
Ariana Grande drops song about exes just before 'SNL'
Woman at center of harassing rant in viral video turns herself in
Show More
Baby boy dies from child abuse in South Shore
Chicago AccuWeather: Patchy light rain moves across area
Father speaks at vigil for 3 sibling struck, killed at Ind. school bus stop
Volunteers pack thousands of holiday meal boxes
Macy's unveils window decorations, holds Great Tree Lighting
More News