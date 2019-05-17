Health & Fitness

9-year-old North Carolina girl whose puppy was stolen dies after battle with brain cancer

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- A 9-year-old Burlington girl, who made headlines when her puppy was stolen, died Wednesday.

Family members told WGHP that Dakaia Gray was diagnosed with glioma and said she had 3-6 months to live. She died exactly two years after her first brain surgery.

In August 2018, someone broke through a window in Gray's home and made off with her puppy, Bella.

When people heard Gray's story, they stepped up. Viewers touched by Gray's story offered to get her a new puppy free of charge.

Weeks after Bella was stolen, Gray welcomed Bailey into her home.

"She's going through a lot," Dakaia's mother Shala Browning said to ABC in August 2018. "She started radiation yesterday so it's nice to come home and have a cute little face to play with."

Note: Video in this article is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnorth carolinacancer deathcancerdogs stolen
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 charged in murder of pregnant Chicago woman denied bond
Chicago Weather Cleanup underway after storms drop hail, topple trees
2 young girls fight off naked man molesting them in their bedroom
Hungy Hound: Chicago deep-pan pizza at Lefty's
4 indicted on federal charges in Edgewater carjacking of off-duty detective
THE 60: 'Hamilton' Chicago end date announced
Teacher accused of planting live ammo at school, then calling police
Show More
New video shows officer confronting black man picking up trash in yard
Grumpy Cat dead at 7
Transition committees present report to Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot
Father charged in murder of his 15-day-old daughter
Girl, 7, injured in St. Charles hit-and-run released from hospital
More TOP STORIES News