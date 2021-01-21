New CDC director extends eviction moratorium due to COVID-19 until at least March 31

Walensky announced on Twitter Wednesday night that she will extend the eviction moratorium through the end of March, due to the economic impact of COVID-19.
I will extend the order halting residential evictions until at least 3/31/21. The #COVID19 pandemic has presented a historic threat to our nation’s health & has also triggered a housing affordability crisis that disproportionately affects some communities. https://t.co/u0ntnDOy3v pic.twitter.com/GKrjPJawrq— Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) January 21, 2021
This impact, she said in a statement, "has also triggered a housing affordability crisis that disproportionately affects some communities."
"As a protective public health measure, I will extend the current order temporarily halting residential evictions until at least March 31, 2021," she said.
On the same night, the CDC issued a projection that up to 508,000 coronavirus-related deaths could be reported by Feb. 13.
"Despite extensive mitigation efforts, COVID-19 continues to spread in America at a concerning pace," Walensky said.
"We must act to get cases down and keep people in their homes and out of congregate settings - like shelters - where COVID-19 can take an even stronger foothold," she continued.