New grant aims to fight opioid addiction in Chicago

CHICAGO --
A new effort launched Thursday in Chicago will try to help fight the opioid addiction crisis.

The Department of Public Health said a $225,000 grant will allow for more behavioral health support and addiction treatment. It will be used by charity groups focused on the city's South and West sides.

"This partnership is unique in that we're working with people with substance abuse in the past, working with their peers, their friends, their neighbors to get this information out," said Commissioner Julia Morita, Chicago Department of Public Health.

In February Chicago police announced it will provide officers with naloxone, which can reverse an overdose.
