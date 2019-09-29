Newsviews: Suicide Prevention

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5576950" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month wraps up, ABC7 is looking at efforts locally to help people who may be struggling and are in need of help. Part 1.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5576947" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month wraps up, ABC7 is looking at efforts locally to help people who may be struggling and are in need of help. Part 2.

Each day an average of 129 people in the U-S die by suicide.In 2017, it was the tenth leading cause of death and the second leading cause of death among people between the ages of 10 and 34.As National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month wraps up, ABC7 is looking at efforts locally to help people who may be struggling and are in need of help.Our guests are Ellie Borgstrom, a student education coordinator with the National Alliance on Mental Illness and Principal Dan Chick from McClure Middle School in Western Springs who has worked with the Alliance to bring mental health and suicide prevention education into his student's classrooms.As well as Sarah Whitson, a supervisor for the Crisis Text Line based in Chicago.The Crisis Text Line number: