Newsviews: Suicide Prevention

In 2017, it was the tenth leading cause of death and the second leading cause of death among people between the ages of 10 and 34.
As National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month wraps up, ABC7 is looking at efforts locally to help people who may be struggling and are in need of help.
Our guests are Ellie Borgstrom, a student education coordinator with the National Alliance on Mental Illness and Principal Dan Chick from McClure Middle School in Western Springs who has worked with the Alliance to bring mental health and suicide prevention education into his student's classrooms.
As well as Sarah Whitson, a supervisor for the Crisis Text Line based in Chicago.
Suicide Prevention Resources:
The Crisis Text Line number: 741741
Crisis Hotline
National Alliance on Mental Health