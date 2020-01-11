Producer known for work with Smashing Pumpkins is Northwestern Medicine's 100th lung transplant recipient

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tommy Lipnick, a sound engineer, producer and musician known for his work with The Smashing Pumpkins, became the 100th lung transplant recipient at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.Lipnick celebrated his birthday with the Northwestern Medicine transplant team. He has a rare immune system disorder that affects his lungs.He was diagnosed with the condition, known as hypersensitivity pneumonitis, eight years ago. He said for years he was able to manage the disease and his symptoms came and went. But in 2019, while on the most recent Smashing Pumpkins reunion tour, his health rapidly declined.He became Northwestern Medicine's 100th lung transplant recipient on December 1, 2019.The hospital launched its lung transplant program in 2014, and said they have among the shortest waiting lists for a lung transplant in the United States. Currently in Illinois 55 people are on the lung transplant waiting list, officials said.