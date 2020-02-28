Novel coronavirus risk remains low in Chicago, health officials say; testing expanding across state

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined health officials to provide an update to the state and city's response to the novel coronavirus.
Governor Pritzker said the state would expand testing beyond Cook County to include labs in central and southern Illinois.
The state will also partner with hospitals in all regions to engage in voluntary testing, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control. Select patents present with influenza-like symptoms will soon be tested for COVID-19.
"Our top priority is keeping Illinoisans safe and we are using every tool and resource at our disposal to prepare for this virus and contain any spread," said Governor JB Pritzker. "This is a coordinated effort with state, city and local entities working together to put the full weight of our government behind this response. Illinois has a leading public health system that was the first - and remains one of just a few nationally - able to test for COVID-19 and we will continue leading the way forward to protect our communities."
Illinois has had two confirmed cases of COVID-19. Officials said that both the man and woman who were previously diagnosed with coronavirus have made a full recovery.
"For over a month, Chicago has been working daily to strengthen and refine our response to this situation, contain the virus, and protect our residents from any harm," said Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. "While the chances of contracting coronavirus remain extremely low, we will continue to closely monitor this situation as it evolves, and take appropriate preventive and pre-cautionary measures as needed in coordination with public health agencies, and our many community and healthcare partners."
Officials reiterated that the risk to the public for coronavirus remains low.
The Illinois Department of Public Health as created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
