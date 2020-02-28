Coronavirus: What to know about COVID-19 in Illinois, how it's affecting Chicago area

CORONAVIRUS & CHICAGO





Travel problems due to COVID-19 have become widespread, with some from the Chicago area canceling trips.







Illinois and Chicago health officials have reminded people that the risk to the general public remains low. Officials were joined by the Chinatown Chamber of Commerce to reiterate that Chinatown is open for business and safe.







A "Support Chinatown in Chicago" restaurant crawl was held to support Chinatown businesses and combat fears about novel coronavirus.







In early February, Illinois became the first state to be able to test for the novel coronavirus on its own.







A Chicago husband and wife became the first two cases of coronavirus in Illinois. The woman traveled to Wuhan, China and her husband later became sick. Both were treated at St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates and later released to home monitoring.







So what do we know about novel coronavirus? In addition to the their FAQ page, here's a quick look at what's known about COVID-19, according to the CDC.



HOW IT SPREADS

Person-to-person: The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person between people who are in close contact with one another (about 6 feet) via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Those droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person between people who are in close contact with one another (about 6 feet) via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Those droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Spread from contact with infected surfaces or objects: It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

When does spread happen? People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest). Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest). Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How efficiently does the virus spread? How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (like measles), while other viruses are less so. Another factor is whether the spread continues over multiple generations of people (if spread is sustained). The virus that causes COVID-19 seems to be spreading easily and sustainably in Hubei province and other parts of China. In the United States, spread from person-to-person has occurred only among a few close contacts and has not spread any further to date.

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (like measles), while other viruses are less so. Another factor is whether the spread continues over multiple generations of people (if spread is sustained). The virus that causes COVID-19 seems to be spreading easily and sustainably in Hubei province and other parts of China. In the United States, spread from person-to-person has occurred only among a few close contacts and has not spread any further to date.

There is still more to be learned: COVID-19 is an emerging disease and there is more to learn about its transmissibility, severity, and other features and what will happen in the United States. New information will further inform the risk assessment.

SYMPTOMS



Fever



Cough



Shortness of breath

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

CHICAGO -- As the number of novel coronavirus cases increases across the U.S. and around the world, the number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Illinois remains at two.The Illinois Department of Public Health said testing is underway for two new possible cases of novel coronavirus.We've compiled the need-to-know information and resources to keep you and your family informed and safe.