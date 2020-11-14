Nursing home workers threaten strike over COVID-19 conditions

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- A group of nursing home workers is threatening to strike over COVID-19 concerns as the second wave of the virus is hitting.Hundreds of workers at 11 Illinois locations of Infinity Health Care Management nursing homes are planning to strike on Nov. 23. Nine of those nursing homes are in the Chicago area.Workers gathered outside City View Multicare Center in Cicero Friday afternoon, including certified nursing assistants, rehabilitation aides and housekeepers. They're demanding at least a $15 an hour wage and hazard pay with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.Workers said they also want better testing protocols and proper PPE. According to the state of Illinois, there have been more than 200 cases, and 15 people have died from COVID-19 at City View.In the spring, Cicero filed a lawsuit over how City View was responding to the spread of the virus in the nursing home.ABC7 Eyewitness News reached out to Infinity Health Care Management for comment about the possible strike, but have not yet heard back.