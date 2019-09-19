Health & Fitness

New York doctor creates device designed to treat brain aneurysms

NEW YORK -- Christina Lehmejian-Karaszewski, of New Jersey, was pregnant with her second child when she first had trouble swallowing.

Then after she gave birth to Ines, more issues -- headaches and vision problems.

Doctors at her local hospital sent her home, but she insisted on an MRI.

It turns out, she had a giant aneurysm pushing on her brain stem.

In an effort to save her life, Dr. Peter Nelson, a neurointerventionalist at NYU Langone, used a medical device that he created.

RELATED: What to know about brain aneurysms

It's known as a flow diverter.

It goes into the artery where the aneurysm is and diverts blood away from the ballooning area so that it doesn't burst.

The device is tiny, made of 48 strands thinner than a human hair.

"It's very flexible, and that's critical because the blood vessels in the brain typically tend to be a little twisty," Dr. Nelson said.

Now thousands of people have had these devices implanted. The hope is that people pay attention to the signs of a brain aneurysm, which can include sudden and severe headaches, nausea, blurred or double vision.

WABC-TV reporter Lisa Colagrossi died suddenly in 2015 from a brain aneurysm, and her husband Todd Crawford created the Lisa Colagrossi foundation to raise awareness and save lives. Click the link to learn more.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessbrain aneurysm
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police search for gunman on bicycle after woman shot in Fulton River District
Hawthorn Woods residents want neighbors to get rid of dogs after brutal attack
UFOs are real, U.S. Navy says
Itasca residents protest plan to turn hotel into rehab facility
3 dead, 1 critically injured in West Garfield Park shooting
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny and warm Thursday
University of Chicago hospital nurses will strike Friday, union says
Show More
Logan Square neighbors fundraise for ice cream man
Teen from Iowa shot in South Chicago will lose eye, family says
Chicago to release Inspector General reports, reform parking fines
Justin Trudeau apologizes for wearing brownface during 2001 school event
Healthy man brain dead in 9 days from mosquito virus in Michigan
More TOP STORIES News