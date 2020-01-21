O'Hare Airport begins screening passengers from China for coronavirus

CHICAGO (WLS) -- O'Hare International Airport will begin screening this week for the deadly corona virus that has sickened hundreds and killed six people in China, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.The new virus is only the seventh identified coronavirus that can infect humans. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of common coronaviruses include runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat and fever. However, more severe coronaviruses can cause illnesses like severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) or Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS).The CDC confirmed Tuesday that the first case of the coronavirus has been detected in a patient in Washington State who had recently traveled to China.Hospitals across Chicago are screening patients with flu-like symptoms for the virus, and at Elmhurst Hospital doctors focused on travel history to determine if the patients are at risk."Anyone that has a respiratory illness, we do ask if they have traveled recently," said Dr. Angela McCormick. "Specifically, in the last two weeks, if they have been to China."Chicago health officials said they are not advising travelers to change their behavior at this point, nor are they advising airport employees or vendors to take any protective measures.Elmhurst Hospital said they have not seen the specific strain of the coronavirus that has been spreading through China, but since December they three patients have tested positive for an unknown strain."We are only seeing 2 percent come back positive for the coronavirus, but this is an unnamed strain, on the one from China," McCormick said.More than a dozen health care workers in China contracted the virus after treating an infected patient. Exposure has since quadrupled to more than 200 cases.Scientists recently announced the virus spreads from human to human, not just animals as first believed. U.S. officials are working to detect and stop the spread of the coronavirus, and doctors are urging everyone to do their part. To prevent transmission, hands should be washed frequently and patients should wear a mask.Late last week, U.S. health officials began screening passengers from central China at New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco airports. Officials around the world have implemented similar airport screenings in hopes of containing the virus during the busy Lunar New Year travel season.Tuesday, the CDC announced that Atlanta and Chicago O'Hare airports would also begin screening travelers. The CDC said these airports see the highest volume of passengers coming from the Wuhan area to the US. According to the CDC, approximately 1,200 passengers have been screened for signs of illness since Friday. No passengers have been sent to the hospital as a result of these screenings.