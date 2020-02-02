Coronavirus outbreak: O'Hare among 7 US airports handling health screenings for all flights from China starting Sunday; 8th case confirmed

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5870119" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC News' Dr. Jen Ashton explains what health officials know -- and don't know -- about the deadly outbreak.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Passengers arriving at Chicago's O'Hare airport from China say the country is in a state of panic as it tries to quell the coronavirus outbreak.Many travelers expressed relief arriving in Chicago on Saturday after President Donald Trump declared a public health emergency and announced travel restrictions from China to the United States. More than 200 people in China have already died from the virus."When I got there, everything was OK but one week later, everybody stay home," said Jin Cheng Qi, who lives in Rochester, New York. "They didn't want to go outside."Starting Sunday, all flights from China to the U.S. will be rerouted through seven major airports. O'Hare is one of the handful of airports where passengers will be screened. Those returning from Hubei province will be subject to a 14-day quarantine.Chicago resident John McClorey landed at O'Hare Saturday."It is good to be back home, that you don't have to breathe through a paper mask and you can't walk through an airport and train station where they are not taking your temperature," McClorey said.Three airlines - Chicago-based United Airlines, American Airlines, and Delta Airline - have suspended flights to mainland China.Brad Prosser, a ski coach in China, said he booked the first flight out of the country he could find."I got nothing to do with Chicago. I just got here. I leave tomorrow morning, but I just needed a flight to somewhere where I can move on," Prosser said.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Saturday that the United States has confirmed its eighth case of coronavirus. Federal health officials said a man returning to Boston, Massachusetts, from Wuhan, China -- the epicenter of the outbreak -- was infected. They said the man, in his 20s, sought medical attention immediately and has been isolated.The CDC confirmed the U.S.' first human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus this week, when an infected woman passed it on to her husband in Chicago. The husband lived with his wife and was exposed to her after she showed symptoms and before she was confirmed to have coronavirus, officials said.The woman had traveled to Wuhan in late December and returned to the U.S. on Jan. 13. Her husband had not traveled to China, officials said.Both patients are being monitored in isolation at the St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, health officials said.Concerns about coronavirus have affected local Chinese New Year celebrations, but the parade in Uptown Saturday marched on as planned. Though, some parade-goers took precautions."My family is in China and my mom kept texting me I should be wearing my mask because of the virus and I kept telling my mom it's fine here, but she just kept texting me, so I'm like, fine I'm going to wear my mask," said Jason Chen.